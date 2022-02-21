Sen. Carla Nelson joins lawmakers to unveil Nurse Licensure Compact bill

ROCHESTER, Minn.- State Sen. Carla Nelson joined lawmakers and employees of Mayo Clinic on Monday to introduce the Nurse Licensure Compact bill.
The NLC bill would bring Minnesota into an interstate nurse compact with 39 other states, allowing nurses to provide patient care in other states without having to obtain a second license.
Nurse Manager Dominick Pahl was among Mayo Clinic employees at the press conference on Monday and said he can not have virtual appointments with patients out of state.
"Today, a patient could travel to the state of Minnesota and without any additional nursing licensure. I can provide that patient with exceptional care, however if that patient returns to their home state I can not physically travel to that state or virtually interact with that patient without first getting licensure in that state," Pahl said.
Nelson said the state is due for a system overhaul.
"This current licensure system is a 100 years old and it is time that Minnesota do what so many other states, which is one, allow qualified nurses who have passed the national nurse licensure exam and have been trained to the highest standards to be able to have a multi state license. That is what it is about," Nelson said.
Mayo Clinic and lawmakers are hopeful the proposed senate bill will help alleviate staffing shortages in Minnesota by allowing outside nurses to work at health care facilities without having to get an additional nursing license.