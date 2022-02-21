 Skip to main content
...Extended Period of Wintry Precipitation across much of Iowa
Tonight into Tuesday...

.A long duration of mainly light wintry precipitation is set to
impact Iowa starting late this afternoon, and then spreading into
portions of central and southern Iowa tonight and into Tuesday
morning. The wintry mix is expected to transition to snow north
by Tuesday morning. The Tuesday morning commute may be affected
for many locations due to either snow covered or icy roads.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...A mixture of precipitation initially, transitioning to
all snow by Tuesday morning. Snow accumulations of up to two
inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. North winds are
expected to increase to 20 to 35 mph by Tuesday morning with
some blowing snow.

* WHERE...Portions of northern Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 5 1 1 app or
dial 5 1 1.

&&

Sen. Carla Nelson joins lawmakers to unveil Nurse Licensure Compact bill

  • Updated
  • 0

ROCHESTER, Minn.- State Sen. Carla Nelson joined lawmakers and employees of Mayo Clinic on Monday to introduce the Nurse Licensure Compact bill.

The NLC bill would bring Minnesota into an interstate nurse compact with 39 other states, allowing nurses to provide patient care in other states without having to obtain a second license. 

Nurse Manager Dominick Pahl was among Mayo Clinic employees at the press conference on Monday and said he can not have virtual appointments with patients out of state. 

"Today, a patient could travel to the state of Minnesota and without any additional nursing licensure. I can provide that patient with exceptional care, however if that patient returns to their home state I can not physically travel to that state or virtually interact with that patient without first getting licensure in that state," Pahl said. 

Nelson said the state is due for a system overhaul. 

"This current licensure system is a 100 years old and it is time that Minnesota do what so many other states, which is one, allow qualified nurses who have passed the national nurse licensure exam and have been trained to the highest standards to be able to have a multi state license. That is what it is about," Nelson said. 

Mayo Clinic and lawmakers are hopeful the proposed senate bill will help alleviate staffing shortages in Minnesota by allowing outside nurses to work at health care facilities without having to get an additional nursing license. 

