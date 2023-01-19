Semi rollover in Mower County sends driver to the hospital

GRAND MEADOW TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A semi crash injured one person in Mower County Thursday evening.
It happened on westbound Interstate 90 near mile marker 195. The Minnesota State Patrol says Ruben Matthew Martinez, 37 of San Antonio, Texas, was driving west when he went off the road just before 7:30 pm and rolled.
The State Patrol says Martinez suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Austin for treatment. The State Patrol says I-90 was snow and ice covered at the time of the accident.
The Mower County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.