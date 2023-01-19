 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SLIPPERY CONDITIONS POSSIBLE DUE TO SOME LIGHT FREEZING MIST
MIXED WITH SNOW...AND RE-FREEZE OF MELTED SNOW...

Light freezing drizzle and snow could cause slippery travel this
evening. In addition, air temperatures near freezing will continue
to cool into the 20s with any melted snow re-freezing. Untreated
roadways and elevated surfaces could become icy and slippery.

Remember to slow down and allow extra time to reach your
destination. Slippery spots will be possible for the morning
commute as well with lows in the teens to lower 20s.

Semi rollover in Mower County sends driver to the hospital

GRAND MEADOW TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A semi crash injured one person in Mower County Thursday evening.

It happened on westbound Interstate 90 near mile marker 195.  The Minnesota State Patrol says Ruben Matthew Martinez, 37 of San Antonio, Texas, was driving west when he went off the road just before 7:30 pm and rolled.

The State Patrol says Martinez suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Austin for treatment.  The State Patrol says I-90 was snow and ice covered at the time of the accident.

The Mower County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.

