Semi/pickup crash injures Rochester driver northwest of the Twin Cities

SHERBURNE COUNTY, Minn. – A Rochester driver was hurt in a pickup truck/semi collision northwest of the Twin Cities.
The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened around 6 pm Wednesday at the intersection of westbound Highway 10 and 45th Avenue SE in Sherburne County. Jozy Virden Olson, 36 of Rochester, was driving a pickup on Highway 10 when a semi driven by Mustafa Ahmed Mohamed, 38 of St. Cloud, tried to cross the intersection.
The crash gave Olson what are described as non-life threatening injuries and he was taken to St. Cloud Hospital for treatment. Mohamed was not hurt.
The Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office and Mayo Ambulance assisted with this accident.