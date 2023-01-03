 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Snow Expected in West Central and North Central Iowa This
Evening Through Wednesday...

The next round of light to moderate snow is expected later this
afternoon to evening, continuing through Wednesday in areas still
within the Winter Weather Advisory. A brief transition to
freezing drizzle is possible at times tonight.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of 2
to 4 inches and minor ice accumulations are possible.

* WHERE...Portions of west central and north central Iowa.

* WHEN...Until noon CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Tuesday evening and Wednesday
commutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

Semi crash in Freeborn County injures one person

BATH TOWNSHIP, Minn. – The driver was hurt when a semi went out of control Tuesday morning in Freeborn County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says Naser Mojtabaei Pour, 39 of Fort Worth, Texas, was driving north on Interstate 35 when he lost control of his semi and went into the ditch around 10:47 am.  The State Patrol says Pour suffered what are described as non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea for treatment.

I-35 was snow and ice-covered when the semi crashed.

Clarks Grove Fire Department and Mayo Ambulance assisted with this accident.

