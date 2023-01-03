Semi crash in Freeborn County injures one person

Weather Alert

...Snow Expected in West Central and North Central Iowa This Evening Through Wednesday... The next round of light to moderate snow is expected later this afternoon to evening, continuing through Wednesday in areas still within the Winter Weather Advisory. A brief transition to freezing drizzle is possible at times tonight. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and minor ice accumulations are possible. * WHERE...Portions of west central and north central Iowa. * WHEN...Until noon CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday evening and Wednesday commutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app, www.511ia.org, or dial 511. &&