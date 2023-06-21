Semi crash in Fillmore County injures driver

BEAVER TOWNSHIP, Minn. – One person was hurt after a semi overturned Wednesday afternoon in Fillmore County.
It occurred around 1:43 pm at the intersection of Highway 63 and 120th Street. The Minnesota State Patrol says Brian John Justin, 64 of Dover, was driving south and when he tried to turn east, the semi overturned into the south ditch of 120th Street.
Justin was taken to St. Marys Hospital for treatment of what are described as non-life threatening injuries. The State Patrol says Justin was wearing his seat belt.
The Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office and LeRoy Ambulance and Fire assisted with this crash.