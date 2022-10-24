Semi collides with pickup truck in Fillmore County

SPRING VALLEY TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A pickup truck and a semi collided Monday in Fillmore County.
The Minnesota State Patrol says both vehicles were westbound on Highway 16 when they crashed in the intersection with County Road 39. Tyler Steven Volkart, 35 of Spring Valley was driving the pickup and Anthony John Wille, 60 of Monona, was driving the semi.
Volkart suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to St. Marys Hospital in Rochester. The State Patrol says Volkart was not wearing a seat belt.
The collision happened around 4:30 pm during wet driving conditions.
The Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office and Spring Valley Fire Department assisted with this accident.