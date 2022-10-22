Semi-annual 'Rochester Record Show' held at Little Thistle Brewery on Saturday

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Saturday was the semi-annual 'Rochester Record Show' held at Little Thistle Brewery.
It's the fun of the hunt for many as the market for vintage vinyl and records continues to grow.
One of the event's promoters, Richard Franson, says for many people, it's about the nostalgia behind it.
“People like to see a record - feel it, touch it, hang it on the wall, pull it out when they want it and play it - and a lot of people in general like to hear the original pressings of records because they thing they sound better than the digital remastered copy of a record,” he explains.
Franson says people will pay anywhere from a quarter to several hundred dollars for a record depending on its value.
Tim Andrews with Remix Record Store says it was his parents that got him into records and it's become a lifelong passion.
“It takes up a lot of space when you carry it and lift the box of it it's very heavy, and nowadays it's very expensive, but is it enjoyable? Yes it is. Is it a different form, or a different experience? Yes, I totally agree,” he says.
“It's an experience, it's organic. It's a shared event. Like everyone here, we're all sharing the same experience,” Andrews adds.
“I like original recordings that haven't been digitally remastered so I get the original sound of the record the way I used to listen to it as a kid,” says Franson.
The Rochester Record show happens twice a year once in fall and once in spring. If you missed this one, organizers say to look out for an upcoming pop up show in the Rochester area.