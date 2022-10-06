Semi-annual Olmsted County Sheriff's Office Awards Ceremony awards more than 40 deputies

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - Thursday night was the Fall 2022 Olmsted County Sheriff's Office Awards Ceremony held at Woodlake Meeting Center.
More than 40 awards were given out from certificates of appointment for new hires, medals of commendation, medals of valor, life saving awards, and letters of recognition.
Capt. James Schueller says having this award ceremony is not only necessary but it's rewarding to recognize the deputies for their service.
“In an age right now where maybe we don't hear so often the good things, it's nice to be able to recognize our people for the things that they do that our good, and tell them their good work is still recognized, and it's important to them and the community,” says Schueller.
Schueller says they've been doing this for more than two decades.
The sheriff's office award ceremony takes place twice every year, once in the spring and once in the fall.