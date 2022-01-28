Selling meth sends Austin man to prison

AUSTIN, Minn. – Selling meth is sending a Mower county man to prison.
Michael James Weis, 53 of Austin, was arrested in November 2021 and accused of selling drugs to a confidential informant six times between May 14 and June 30 of 2021. Police say the drug sales all happened in the City of Austin and involved a total of 21.36 grams of methamphetamine.
Weis pleaded guilty in December 2021 to second-degree sale of drugs and has now been sentenced to six years and three months behind bars, with credit for 77 days already served.