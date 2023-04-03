Selling meth means federal prison for Charles City man

SIOUX CITY, Iowa – Dealing methamphetamine in the Charles City and Mason City areas is sending a man to federal prison.
Brandon Glaser, 43 of Charles City, pleaded guilty in October 202 to possession of meth with intent to distribute. Law enforcement says Glaser’s car was stopped in Cerro Gordo County in November 2021 and he was found in possession of approximately 2 pounds of pure methamphetamine and over $3500 in cash.
Federal prosecutors say Glaser was getting pound quantities of methamphetamine in Missouri and redistributing it in and around North Central Iowa.
Glaser has been sentenced to 11 years and two months in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release.
The case was investigated by the Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, the Cerro Gordo Sheriff’s Department, Mason City Police, Charles City Police, Clear Lake Police, and the Iowa State Patrol.