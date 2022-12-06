Seed Money campaign comes to Jack Frost's Closet in Albert Lea

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Home Federal has given out another $1,000 as part of its Seed Monday campaign.
Carol Jolly has spent the last seven year providing winter coats, boots, gloves, socks, and blankets to people of all ages from Jack Frost’s Closet in the Skyline Plaza Mall in Albert Lea.
“I saw such a need – many people were asking for coats that didn’t have them for their children or couldn’t financially afford it,” says Jolly. “The rewards that you get out of giving back is beyond life- changing. It’s life-changing for the recipient, it’s life-changing for you. It’s remarkable.”
Home Federal says with the help of nominator Shari Sprague and local volunteer Jean Eaton, Market President Kevin LaFrance and Lead Teller Miranda Sailor were able to surprise Carol at Jack Frost’s Closet. Once LaFrance explained what the Seed Money initiative was, Sailor handed over the $1,000 in cash to Carol who immediately teared up in appreciation.
“Giving back to the community is very important to us at Home Federal. This is why giving this money and recognition to Carol is important to us and really showcases what Seed Money is all about,” says LaFrance.
“I nominated Carol because I’ve never seen a person endure so much, so often, and keeps a smile on her face, and still gives back to the community – even with all that she’s dealing with in her personal life,” says Sprague, who is also the Executive Director of the Albert Lea-Freeborn County Chamber of Commerce. “It’s really incredible and there aren’t many people out there like that.”