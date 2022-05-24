Secretary of State Steve Simon visits polling locations in southern Minnesota

CHATFIELD, Minn.-Minnesota's Secretary of State Steve Simon visited six polling locations during the Congressional District One special election primary on Tuesday.
Simon stopped in Chatfield to check out how the primary process was going for election staff, as well as shine a light on the states' process.
"Part of the reason I am here is to thank teammates that put on elections but there is another reason and that is it is an opportunity to shine a spotlight on their work and to demonstrate and show what the election system is and not how it has sometimes been falsely portrayed, particularly after the 202o election," Simon said.
Chatfield's City Clerk Joel Young said the city had to move voting centers because of ongoing construction at the original polling place.
"Our regular polling place is under construction. So, we had to move and notify people to let them know it would be at the Thurber Community building and there is a really specific process you go through to do that, which is something we need assistance with. So, we appreciate Fillmore County and Olmsted County's help because they had the ability to do that for us and make it a little bit easier," Young said.
A voting machine also had a malfunction earlier in the day and would not accept ballots but was corrected by election staff.
Simon said he is impressed with the sense of calm election staff have and their ability to resolve issues fast.
Fillmore County's Auditor Christy Smith said CD1 special election primary results will be released Wednesday morning.