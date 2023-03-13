Second woman sentenced for storage unit thefts in Manly

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A second defendant is finally sentenced for thefts from two storage units in Manly.
Melissa Mae Williams, 32 of Manly, has been ordered to spend three years on supervised probation after she pleaded guilty to third-degree burglary.
Williams and Romie Jo Williams of Manly were accused of stealing from A-1 Manly storage on October 3, 2021. Court documents state around $2,200 worth of items were taken from one unit and a $749 handgun was stolen from the other.
Romie Jo Williams previously pleaded guilty to third-degree burglary and was also sentenced to up to three years of probation.