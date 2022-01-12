Second Twin Cities man pleads not guilty to Rochester murder

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A second not guilty plea is entered in a fatal Rochester shooting.
Derrick Timothy Days, 28 of South St. Paul, pleaded not guilty Wednesday in Olmsted County District Court to second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, and possession of a firearm after being convicted of a violent crime.
Law enforcement says Days and Nautica Deishaun Cox, 22 of Minneapolis, shot two men in the area of First Avenue and 3rd Street SW on June 6, 2021. Rochester police say the gunfire killed Todd Lorne Banks Jr., and critically injured the other man.
Investigators say the shooting followed a fight over a dice game.
Days is scheduled to stand trial starting July 18.
Cox previously pleaded not guilty to aiding and abetting second-degree murder, aiding and abetting attempted second-degree murder, and possession of a firearm after being convicted of a violent crime. No trial date has been set for him.