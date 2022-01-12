 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Winter Storm to Impact the Area Friday through Late Friday
Night...

.A winter storm with the potential for moderate to heavy snow
accumulations will affect the area Friday into late Friday night.
The snow is expected to cause impacts on travel especially the
evening commute. Winds of 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph will
produce blowing and drifting snow.

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE
FRIDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7
inches possible.

* WHERE...North central into east central Iowa.

* WHEN...From Friday morning through late Friday night.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions will impact the evening commute. Easterly winds of
10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph will produce blowing and
drifting snow.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

Second Twin Cities man pleads not guilty to Rochester murder

  • 0
Not guilty plea over deadly summer shooting in Rochester

Derrick Days, 28, of South St. Paul, and Nautica Cox, 22

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A second not guilty plea is entered in a fatal Rochester shooting.

Derrick Timothy Days, 28 of South St. Paul, pleaded not guilty Wednesday in Olmsted County District Court to second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, and possession of a firearm after being convicted of a violent crime.

Law enforcement says Days and Nautica Deishaun Cox, 22 of Minneapolis, shot two men in the area of First Avenue and 3rd Street SW on June 6, 2021.  Rochester police say the gunfire killed Todd Lorne Banks Jr., and critically injured the other man.

Investigators say the shooting followed a fight over a dice game.

Days is scheduled to stand trial starting July 18.

Cox previously pleaded not guilty to aiding and abetting second-degree murder, aiding and abetting attempted second-degree murder, and possession of a firearm after being convicted of a violent crime.  No trial date has been set for him.

Tags

Recommended for you