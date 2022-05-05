Second sentence of probation handed out over North Iowa heroin sale

MASON CITY, Iowa – More probation is handed out over the sale of heroin in North Iowa.
Robert John Murphy, 42 of Mason City, has been given five years of supervised probation and ordered to successfully complete the Cerro Gordo County Drug Court program. He pleaded guilty to possession with intent to deliver heroin.
Robert Murphy and Sharla Denis Murphy were arrested in May 2021 and accused of selling 2.4 grams of heroin to a confidential informant in 2019.
Sharla Murphy has already pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of heroin with intent to deliver and was also sentenced to five years of supervised probation.