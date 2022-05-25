Second sentence of no prison for Mason City gunfire

MASON CITY, Iowa – No one is going to prison for shooting at an occupied vehicle in Mason City.
Jacob Brandon Patterson, 21 of Mason City, received a deferred judgment and three years of supervised probation Wednesday. Patterson was also ordered to pay a civil penalty of $1,025.
He pleaded guilty to intimidation with a dangerous weapon by threat for an incident on August 23, 2021. Mason City police say Patterson fired at an occupied vehicle near the intersection of 4th Street and S. Illinois Avenue.
Courtney Christine Smith previously pleaded guilty to being an accessory after the fact for throwing away the firearm used by Patterson. She received a deferred judgment and two years of supervised probation.
A deferred judgment means if Patterson and Smith successfully complete their probation, these convictions will be removed from their records.