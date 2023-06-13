Second sentence handed out for shooting a vehicle in Charles City in 2020

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A second man has been sentenced for gunfire in Floyd County in the summer of 2020.
Romel Allen Price, 23 of LaFayette, Indiana, pleaded guilty to first-degree harassment and was given 90 days in jail, with credit for time served, and one year of supervised probation.
Court documents state Price, Calvin Edwards Tillman of Charles City, and a third person were involved in a confrontation with three other people in the 600 block of North Iowa Street in Charles City on June 13, 2020. Investigators say Tillman told Price to fire a gun into a parked car near the three victims to frighten them.
Tillman previously pleaded guilty to second-degree harassment and was sentenced to one year of supervised probation and a $430 civil penalty. He received a deferred judgment, meaning this conviction will be removed from his record if he successfully completes his sentence.