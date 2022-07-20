Second sentence for 1/2 pound of marijuana found in Cerro Gordo County

MASON CITY, Iowa – The discovery of nearly half a pound of marijuana results in two deferred judgments in Cerro Gordo County.
Michael Akinwumi Akinleye, 27 of Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, was sentenced Wednesday to three years of supervised probation and ordered to pay a civil penalty of $1,025. He pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana-1st offense and failure to use a drug tax stamp.
Akinleye and Jordyn Victoria Odagwe, 23 of St. Anthony, Minnesota, were pulled over for speeding near Clear Lake on November 14, 2021. Court documents state there was a marijuana smell coming from their vehicle and a search found almost half a pound of the drug.
Odagwe previously pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana-1st offense and prohibited acts. She got two years of supervised probation and fines totaling $1,285.
If Akinleye and Odagwe successfully complete their sentences, this conviction will be removed from their records.