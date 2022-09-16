Second round of catalytic converter anti-theft kits available to high-risk vehicle owners

ROCHESTER, Minn. - As Olmsted County sees another wave of catalytic converter thefts the sheriff's office is working to combat the crime.
The department is receiving another batch of anti-theft kits to prevent the crime and catch suspects.
When the first wave of 200 catalytic converter etching kits were received back in April there was a drop in the amount of thefts according to the sheriff's office.
However, a recent uptick in the crime is now being met with another shipment of the kits from the Minnesota Department of Commerce.
Captain James Schueller says this time 50 of the kits are available to owners of high-risk vehicles. He says they've been going fast throughout the week with just about 20 left up for grabs.
While none of the kits have led to an arrest yet Schueller does believe they act as a deterrent to possible criminals.
He explained, "Each kit comes with a sticker to put on the window too that says 'This catalytic converter is marked.' So, that visual deterrent too I think has been probably been the biggest part of this. But, I haven't had reports coming in of someone marking their catalytic converter and still having it stolen."
If you're interested in picking up one of last kits you must do so in person at the Sheriff's Office Civil Warrants window on the second floor.
The sheriff's office says anyone requesting a kit will need the vehicle's VIN number and Minnesota license plate number to register it with the state.