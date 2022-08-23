Second Rochester washing machine thief is sentenced to prison

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A second person is sentenced to prison for breaking into apartment buildings and robbing the washing machines.
Stephanie Rae Bellanger, 30 of Shakopee, was sentenced Tuesday to two years and two months behind bars and ordered to pay $6,567.50 in restitution. She pleaded guilty to first-degree damage to property and two counts of second-degree burglary. 31 other criminal charges were dismissed as part of a plea deal.
The Rochester Police Department says Bellanger and Cody William Hendrickson, 37 of Richfield, broke into several apartment buildings on February 27, February 28, and March 22 of 2021, stealing an unknown number of coins from building washing machines and causing thousands of dollars in damage.
Hendrickson previously pleaded guilty to first-degree damage to property and second-degree burglary. He was sentenced to four years and four months in prison.