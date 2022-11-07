Second Rochester man pleads guilty over thousands of oxycodone pills

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man scheduled to stand trial for thousands of oxycodone pills has changed his plea.
Dahir Omar Dahir, 26 of Rochester entered a guilty plea Monday morning to third-degree drug possession.
Dahir and Abdullahi Ahmed Islaw of Rochester, were arrested on February 8, 2021. Rochester police say 6,000 oxycodone pills were found in their vehicle after a traffic stop in the 800 block of Elton Hills Drive NW.
No sentencing date has been set for Dahir.
Islaw previously pleaded guilty to first-degree drug possession and received five years of supervised probation and 100 hours of community work service.