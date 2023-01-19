Second Rochester man gets probation for thousands of oxycodone pills

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A second sentence is handed down over thousands of oxycodone pills found in Rochester.
Dahir Omar Dahir, 27 of Rochester, was ordered Thursday to spend five years on supervised probation and either pay a $500 fine or do 50 hours of community service.
Dahir and Abdullahi Ahmed Islaw of Rochester were arrested after a traffic stop February 8, 2021, in the 800 block of Elton Hills Drive NW. Rochester police said 6,000 oxycodone pills were found in their vehicle.
Dahir pleaded guilty on November 7, 2022, to third-degree drug possession. Before that, Islaw pleaded guilty to first-degree drug possession and was sentenced to five years of supervised probation and 100 hours of community work service.