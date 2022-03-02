Second person sentenced for high-speed pursuit in Worth County

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A second sentence is handed down for a high-speed chase in Worth County.
Calvin Myhre, 25 of Glenville, Minnesota, has been given three to five years of supervised probation and ordered to complete all recommended substance abuse and mental health treatment.
The Worth County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy tried to pull Myhre over on February 27, 2021, for an expired registration and that started a pursuit which reached “an extreme high rate of speed.” The Sheriff’s Office says Myhre spun out and went into the ditch in the 4700 block of Wheelerwood Road.
A passenger in the vehicle, Theresa Book, surrendered but Myhre ran away. Court documents state methamphetamine and drug pipes were found in the vehicle and Myhre was arrested hiding in a trailer inside a shed in the 4900 block of Wheelerwood Road.
Myhre pleaded guilty to third-degree burglary. He got a deferred judgment, meaning this conviction will be eliminated from his record if he successfully completes his sentence.
Book pleaded guilty to possession of meth-3rd offense and previously received two to three years of probation.