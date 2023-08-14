Second person sentenced for child overdoses in southern Minnesota

MANKATO, Minn. – A second person has been sentenced for multiple children overdosing on illegal drugs.
In late January, three juveniles in Blue Earth County had to be taken to the hospital and treated for overdosing on drugs.
Three people from the Mankato area were then arrested.
Tia Renee Schwichtenberg, 36, entered an Alford plea to fifth-degree drug possession and child endangerment. She was sentenced Monday to three years of supervised probation.
Damarcus Deontay Holloway previously pleaded guilty to third-degree drug sales and felon in possession of a firearm. He was sentenced to five years in prison, with credit for 106 days already served.
State charges were dismissed against Patrick Oreigho Isiakpere Jr. to allow his federal prosecution. Isiakpere has pleaded guilty in federal court to two counts of felon in possession of a firearm and possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance. No sentencing date has been set.