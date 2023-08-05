Second person is sentenced over Mower County meth arrest

AUSTIN, Minn. – A final sentence has been handed down over a duo accused of selling methamphetamine in Mower County.
Shane Thomas Rose, 46 of Claremont, has been given time served after pleading guilty to DWI. Charges of first-degree drug sales and second-degree drug possession were dismissed as part of a plea deal.
Rose and Brittany Nichole Brown of Austin were pulled over in April 2022 by Austin police. Investigators say a search of their vehicle turned up 27.82 grams of methamphetamine, a digital scale, a meth pipe, and dozens of small plastic baggies.
Brown pleaded guilty to second-degree drug possession. She was sentenced to four years of supervised probation and 40 hours of community work service.