Second peak energy alert issued in less than 24 hours by North Iowa/SE Minn. co-ops

KIMT-TV NEWS 3 – Another peak energy alert has been issued by a group of North Iowa/SE Minnesota electric cooperatives.
Freeborn-Mower Electric Cooperative in Albert Lea, MiEnergy Cooperative in Rushford, People’s Energy Cooperative in Oronoco, and Heartland Power Cooperative in St. Ansgar are asking members to reduce use of electricity starting at 7 am Tuesday. The co-ops say they are concerned about expected high demand on the regional power grid.
Co-op members enrolled in the Dual Fuel Energy Management Program will be affected from approximately 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. A peak alert was also issued starting at 5 pm on Monday.
Some suggestions to reduce use of electricity:
- Set heating systems to at least 68 degrees
- Run the dishwasher or do laundry in the evening
- Use a microwave instead of the oven to cook
- Don’t turn on televisions or gaming systems
Freeborn-Mower Electric Cooperative serves over 18,000 members in Freeborn and Mower Counties. MiEnergy Cooperative serves approximately 19,000 members in Winona, Houston, Fillmore, and parts of Olmsted and Mower counties in Minnesota along with Chickasaw, Howard, Winneshiek, and Allamakee counties in Iowa. People's Energy Cooperative serves nearly 20,000 members in Olmsted, Dodge, Fillmore, Mower, Wabasha, and Winona counties. Heartland Power Cooperative serves approximately 5,200 members in Hancock, Kossuth, Winnebago, Worth, Cerro Gordo, Chickasaw, Floyd, Howard, and Mitchell counties in Iowa along with Fairbault, Freeborn, and Mower counties in Minnesota.