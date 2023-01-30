 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills as low as 20 to 35 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa,
southeast Minnesota and central, north central, southwest and
west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

Second peak energy alert issued in less than 24 hours by North Iowa/SE Minn. co-ops

Peal Alert 7

KIMT-TV NEWS 3 – Another peak energy alert has been issued by a group of North Iowa/SE Minnesota electric cooperatives.

Freeborn-Mower Electric Cooperative in Albert Lea, MiEnergy Cooperative in Rushford, People’s Energy Cooperative in Oronoco, and Heartland Power Cooperative in St. Ansgar are asking members to reduce use of electricity starting at 7 am Tuesday.  The co-ops say they are concerned about expected high demand on the regional power grid.

Co-op members enrolled in the Dual Fuel Energy Management Program will be affected from approximately 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.  A peak alert was also issued starting at 5 pm on Monday.

Some suggestions to reduce use of electricity:

-          Set heating systems to at least 68 degrees

-          Run the dishwasher or do laundry in the evening

-          Use a microwave instead of the oven to cook

-          Don’t turn on televisions or gaming systems

 Freeborn-Mower Electric Cooperative serves over 18,000 members in Freeborn and Mower Counties.  MiEnergy Cooperative serves approximately 19,000 members in Winona, Houston, Fillmore, and parts of Olmsted and Mower counties in Minnesota along with Chickasaw, Howard, Winneshiek, and Allamakee counties in Iowa.  People's Energy Cooperative serves nearly 20,000 members in Olmsted, Dodge, Fillmore, Mower, Wabasha, and Winona counties.  Heartland Power Cooperative serves approximately 5,200 members in Hancock, Kossuth, Winnebago, Worth, Cerro Gordo, Chickasaw, Floyd, Howard, and Mitchell counties in Iowa along with Fairbault, Freeborn, and Mower counties in Minnesota.

