Second not guilty plea to Olmsted County sexual assault

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The second half of a couple accused of sexual assault is pleading not guilty.
Brian Russell Bird, 48 of LeRoy, and Kendra Ann Gusa, 21 of Winona, allegedly took a female victim to a hotel room in July 2021, prevented her from leaving, and Bird sexually assaulted the victim.
Bird pleaded not guilty Tuesday to first-degree criminal sexual conduct and third-degree criminal sexual conduct. No trial date has been set.
Gusa previously pleaded not guilty to first-degree criminal sexual conduct-accomplice and aiding and abetting third-degree criminal sexual conduct. Her trial is set to begin on August 7.