Second not guilty plea to Olmsted County sexual assault

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The second half of a couple accused of sexual assault is pleading not guilty.

Brian Russell Bird, 48 of LeRoy, and Kendra Ann Gusa, 21 of Winona, allegedly took a female victim to a hotel room in July 2021, prevented her from leaving, and Bird sexually assaulted the victim.

Bird pleaded not guilty Tuesday to first-degree criminal sexual conduct and third-degree criminal sexual conduct.  No trial date has been set.

Gusa previously pleaded not guilty to first-degree criminal sexual conduct-accomplice and aiding and abetting third-degree criminal sexual conduct.  Her trial is set to begin on August 7.

