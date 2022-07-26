Second not guilty plea over marijuana growing operation in Charles City

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A second woman has pleaded not guilty over a marijuana-growing operation in Floyd County.
Kitarra Victoria Johnson, 20 of Sumner, is charged with possession with intent to manufacture marijuana. Law enforcement says Johnson and Joanne Rae Byers, 33 of Charles City, tried to hide or dispose of 11 unprocessed marijuana plants. Investigators say the plants were in the 200 block of 1st Avenue in Charles City on April 15.
Johnson is scheduled to stand trial starting September 15. Byers had pleaded not guilty to manufacture of marijuana, possession of marijuana, and failure to use a drug tax stamp. Her trial is set to begin on September 14.