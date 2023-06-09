Second not guilty plea in financial exploitation of Olmsted County stroke victim

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Both halves of a couple accused of embezzling more than $120,000 from an Olmsted County stroke victim are now pleading not guilty.
Corey Jonathon Keigher, 34 of Kasson, and Colleen Marie Siverling-Keigher, 35 of Rochester, are charged with two counts of aiding and abetting the financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult.
Siverling-Keigher previously pleaded not guilty and her trial is set to start November 6. Keigher has now also entered a not guilty plea. His trial is scheduled to begin on January 8, 2024.
According to court documents, Siverling-Keigher obtained power of attorney in February 2019 over an 81-year-old man who suffered a fourth stroke and had to be placed in a memory care facility. In January 2022, the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says it was notified that Siverling-Keigher and Corey Keigher were cashing checks and making ATM withdrawals on the stroke victim’s account and may have been using the money for their own benefit.
The couple allegedly told investigators they withdrew the money to pay for various services they performed for the victim, like having his house cleaned and rented out. Law enforcement says the two later admitted to taking some money for themselves but claimed they were paying it back. Sheriff’s deputies say Colleen and Corey wrote themselves checks on the victim’s account totaling $125,025.25 between January 2021 and December 2021.