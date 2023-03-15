Second not guilty plea from teen charged in two North Iowa counties

MASON CITY, Iowa – A teen facing charges in two North Iowa counties has entered a second not guilty plea.
Jesup John Allan Ward, 18 of Mason City, is pleading not guilty in Cerro Gordo County to first-degree armed robbery. Ward is accused of pointing a handgun at the employees of the Casey’s General Store on North Federal Avenue in Mason City on January 3 and getting away with an undisclosed amount of money.
His trial is set to start on April 24.
Ward has also pleaded not guilty to second-degree burglary, trafficking in stolen weapons, third-degree theft, and fourth-degree criminal mischief in Worth County. Law enforcement says Ward and an unidentified person used a shovel to break into a home in the 100 block of South Broadway Street in Manly on January 2. A witness reported chasing Ward and the other person away.
A trial on those charges is scheduled for April 12.