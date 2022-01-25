Second Minnesota man sentenced for North Iowa drug bust

MASON CITY, Iowa – A second Minnesota man has been sentenced for a North Iowa drug bust.
Brann Sidney Trosclair, 31 of Richfield, MN, was given two days in jail and ordered to pay an $855 fine after pleading guilty to possession of marijuana-second offense.
Law enforcement says Trosclair and Kayne Allen Bulow of Bloomington, MN, were pulled over for speeding on Interstate 35 in Cerro Gordo County on August 4, 2021. Court documents state a search of their vehicle found marijuana, products labeled as THC, a vacuum-sealer, a scale with marijuana residue, plastic bags labeled for repackaging marijuana, and numerous containers of THC concentrate.
Bulow previously pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana-1st offense. He was sentenced to one year of supervised probation.