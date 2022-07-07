Second Mason City man sentenced for Grundy County burglaries

GRUNDY CENTER, Iowa – Trying to steal ATMs in Grundy County is sending a second Mason City man to prison.
Brandon Wayne Hufstedler, 36, pleaded guilty to second-degree burglary, three counts of third-degree burglary, and second-degree criminal mischief. He was sentenced as a habitual offender to a total of 15 years behind bars.
The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office says Hufstedler and Ryan Sergei Marek of Mason City committed numerous burglaries in the town of Dike, including attempting to remove the ATMs at two banks.
Marek previously pleaded guilty to second-degree criminal mischief, attempted third-degree burglary, and third-degree burglary. He received consecutive sentences totaling 12 years in prison.