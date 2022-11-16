Second man sentenced for guns found during Rochester traffic stop

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A second man has now been sentenced over guns found during a traffic stop.
Teegan James Wenzel, 20 of St. Paul, pleaded guilty Monday to possession of a pistol without a permit in a public place. He was sentenced to two years of unsupervised monitoring and fined $200.
Wenzel and Jeremiah Dimitri Jackson of Rochester were arrested after being pulled over in the 600 block of 11th Avenue SE in Rochester on September 12, 2021. Police say there were no license plates on their vehicle.
Court documents state the smell of marijuana was coming from the vehicle and a search found two firearms, one of which had been reported stolen in Maple Grove.
Jackson previously pleaded guilty to possession of a pistol without a permit in a public place. He was given one year of supervised probation and fined $200.