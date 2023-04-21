Second man sentenced for gun vs. knife confrontation in Austin

AUSTIN, Minn. – A second guilty plea is entered over a gun vs. knife confrontation in Mower County.
Htay Reh, 21 of Austin, and Brian Keith Ketchum, 38 of Austin, were both arrested on November 23, 2022, and charged with second-degree assault. The Austin Police Department says the two men had a confrontation in the 400 block of 2nd Avenue SE at around 10:30 pm.
Reh told investigators he got a gun after Ketchum threatened him with a knife. Ketchum says he got the knife after Reh pulled out a gun.
Reh previously pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of fifth-degree assault. He was given one year of supervised probation and ordered to pay a $300 fine.
Ketchum has now also pleaded guilty to fifth-degree assault. He was ordered to spend one year on supervised probation and pay a $100 fine.