Second man sentenced for gun vs. knife confrontation in Austin

AUSTIN, Minn. – A second guilty plea is entered over a gun vs. knife confrontation in Mower County.

Htay Reh, 21 of Austin, and Brian Keith Ketchum, 38 of Austin, were both arrested on November 23, 2022, and charged with second-degree assault.  The Austin Police Department says the two men had a confrontation in the 400 block of 2nd Avenue SE at around 10:30 pm.   

Reh told investigators he got a gun after Ketchum threatened him with a knife.  Ketchum says he got the knife after Reh pulled out a gun.

Reh previously pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of fifth-degree assault.  He was given one year of supervised probation and ordered to pay a $300 fine.

Ketchum has now also pleaded guilty to fifth-degree assault.  He was ordered to spend one year on supervised probation and pay a $100 fine.

