Second man sentenced for Floyd County thefts

Guilty plea in three-day Floyd County crime spree

Curtis Anderson (left) and Nicholas McLeland

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A second and final sentence is issued over a string of Floyd County thefts.

Nicholas Gaige McLeland, 30 of Clear Lake, pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree theft, second-degree burglary, and possession of marijuana-3rd offense.  He’s been sentenced to five years of supervised probation.

Law enforcement says McLeland and Curtis Alan Anderson Jr. of Mason City committed multiple burglaries between March 3 and March 5.  Court documents state items including a minivan and two cars were taken from different locations in Floyd and Rudd.

Anderson pleaded guilty to ongoing criminal conduct, second-degree burglary, eluding, and possession of methamphetamine-2nd offense.  He got 180 days in a residential correctional facility and five years of supervised probation.

A third man, Riley Joe Morris Brekke, 22 of Clear Lake, was arrested for helping Anderson and McLeland by driving them to a location in Floyd on March 5 where Anderson and McLeland stole two vehicles.  Brekke was charged with two counts of first-degree theft but those charges were dropped when he could not be tried before the one-year deadline for a speedy trial expired.