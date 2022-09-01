Second man sentenced for Floyd County thefts

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A second and final sentence is issued over a string of Floyd County thefts.
Nicholas Gaige McLeland, 30 of Clear Lake, pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree theft, second-degree burglary, and possession of marijuana-3rd offense. He’s been sentenced to five years of supervised probation.
Law enforcement says McLeland and Curtis Alan Anderson Jr. of Mason City committed multiple burglaries between March 3 and March 5. Court documents state items including a minivan and two cars were taken from different locations in Floyd and Rudd.
Anderson pleaded guilty to ongoing criminal conduct, second-degree burglary, eluding, and possession of methamphetamine-2nd offense. He got 180 days in a residential correctional facility and five years of supervised probation.
A third man, Riley Joe Morris Brekke, 22 of Clear Lake, was arrested for helping Anderson and McLeland by driving them to a location in Floyd on March 5 where Anderson and McLeland stole two vehicles. Brekke was charged with two counts of first-degree theft but those charges were dropped when he could not be tried before the one-year deadline for a speedy trial expired.