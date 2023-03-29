Second man sent to prison for Rochester garage burglary

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A second man is sentenced for a 2020 garage burglary in Rochester.
Tyler Gene Treichel, 31 of Rochester, pleaded guilty to second-degree burglary and was ordered Wednesday to spend three years and 10 months in prison, with credit for 174 days served. In October 2022, Brandon Harold Moore of Spring Valley was sentenced to four years and three months in prison, with credit for 40 days already served. Moore pleaded guilty to second-degree burglary in August 2022.
Rochester police say Treichel and Moore were caught stealing tools from a garage on October 15, 2020.