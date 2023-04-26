 Skip to main content
Second guilty plea in Goodhue County drug death

RED WING, Minn. – An overdose death in Goodhue County has now resulted in a second guilty plea.

Nicole Jeanne Thorson, 25 of Rochester, was charged with third-degree murder, second-degree manslaughter, and third-degree sale of drugs for the death of a Roseville man.

Law enforcement says Thorson and Brandon James Mann, 26 of Stewartville, were arrested for selling OxyContin pills laced with deadly fentanyl to a man who was found dead from an overdose in his apartment on December 21, 2021.

Mann previously pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter.  He was sentenced to four years in prison.

Thorson will now be sentenced on June 14.

