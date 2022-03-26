Second guilty plea in Cerro Gordo County heroin case

MASON CITY, Iowa – A second guilty plea is entered over selling heroin in North Iowa.
Robert John Murphy, 41 of Mason City, has pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute heroin, two counts of possession of methamphetamine, and one count of possession of heroin and fentanyl.
Court documents state Robert Murphy and Sharla Denis Murphy sold 2.4 grams of heroin to a confidential informant in 2019. The two were arrested in May 2021.
Robert Murphy’s sentencing is set for May 2 in Cerro Gordo County District Court.
Sharla Murphy previously pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of heroin with intent to deliver and was sentenced to five years of supervised probation.