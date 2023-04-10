Second guilty plea from Minnesota man for passing phony checks in North Iowa

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A Minnesota man has entered a second guilty plea to passing bad checks in North Iowa.
Brendan Charles Johnson, 40 of Brownsdale, MN, pleaded guilty Monday in Worth County District Court to one count of forgery. Johnson was accused of passing phony checks at the R-80 gas station in Northwood on multiple occasions. A sentencing hearing is set for June 19.
Johnson has also pleaded guilty to forgery in Cerro Gordo County for passing a bad check at a Mason City Kwik Star in August 2022. He’s due to be sentenced for that on May 22.