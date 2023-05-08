Second guilty plea from duo accused of dealing meth in Mower County

AUSTIN, Minn. – The second half of an accused meth-dealing duo in Mower County has pleaded guilty.
Shane Thomas Rose, 46 of Claremont, entered a guilty plea Monday to one count of DWI. Charges of first-degree drug sales and second-degree drug possession will likely be dismissed when Rose is sentenced on August 5.
Rose and Brittany Nichole Brown of Austin were arrested in April 2022 after they were pulled over by Austin police. Investigators say a search of the vehicle found 27.82 grams of methamphetamine, a digital scale, a meth pipe, and dozens of small plastic baggies.
Brown previously pleaded guilty to second-degree drug possession and was sentenced to four years of supervised probation and 40 hours of community work service.