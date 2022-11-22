Second ex-RCTC football player pleads guilty to assault

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The second former RCTC football player accused of attacking a coach on an opposing team has pleaded guilty.
Akim Abdul Richmond, 22 of Hawkins, Texas, pleaded guilty Tuesday to fifth-degree assault. He was sentenced to one year of unsupervised probation and must pay a $350 fine. Richmond received a stay of adjudication, which means this conviction will be removed from his record if he successfully completes his probation.
Richmond and Shan Stephen Fiorenza, 22 of Memphis, Tennessee, were arrested for attacking a coach with Minnesota West after a football game at Rochester Community and Technical College on October 24, 2021. Court documents state the victim suffered a concussion in the assault.
Fiorenza previously pleaded guilty to third-degree assault for that incident and to carrying a pistol without a permit for allegedly pointing a gun at a crowd of people in Rochester on June 24. His sentencing is set for January 4, 2023.