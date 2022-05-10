Second drug sentencing set for Mason City man

GARNER, Iowa – A second sentencing is set for a Mason City man who pleaded guilty to crimes in Hancock and Cerro Gordo County.
Spencer Ryan Graves, 32, has pleaded guilty in Hancock County to possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and failure to use a drug tax stamp. His sentencing is scheduled for June 21.
Graves was charged with possession of a clear liquid that contained about 31 grams of meth. He was pulled over on January 12 on Highway 69 near Forest City and was found with a meth pipe, 22 Lortabs, and a bottle holding the meth liquid.
Graves has also pleaded guilty in Cerro Gordo County to possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, assault with a dangerous weapon, OWI, and misdemeanor meth possession. That’s in relation to a road rage incident in October 2021. His sentencing for that is scheduled for May 16.