Second defendant finally sentenced two years after Rochester shooting

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A second man has been sentenced over a Rochester shooting.
Davoren Lanell Broussard, 31 of Coon Rapids, was ordered Wednesday to spend five years on supervised probation and either pay a $1,000 fine or do 100 hours of community work service.
Broussard pleaded guilty to threats of violence over an incident on March 19, 2020, where someone was shot in the leg. Rochester police said the gunfire in the 600 block of Circle Street SW followed an argument over a woman.
Dashaun Earl Pittman of Winona previously pleaded guilty in this incident to possession of a firearm after being convicted of a crime of violence. He was sentenced to five years in prison, with credit for 110 days already served.