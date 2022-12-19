Second arrest made in street-racing death of 4-year-old Iowa boy

 Skip to main content
...Significant Winter Storm with Possible Blizzard Conditions and
Extreme Cold Mid to Late Week...

A powerful winter storm will impact the region late Wednesday
through Friday. Confidence continues to increase for a
significant multi- faceted event including possible blizzard
conditions and extreme cold across central Iowa. Travel could be
dangerous to near impossible at times Thursday and Friday. Extreme
cold is expected as well and wind chills will fall to 20 to 40
below zero or colder from Thursday through the end of the week.

Those with holiday travel planned from late Wednesday through
Friday are strongly encouraged to pay close attention to forecast
updates and prepare accordingly if travel is a must. Altering
travel plans, if possible, is strongly encouraged.

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING
THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Blizzard conditions possible. Wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph
or greater may occur, especially later Thursday through Friday.
Extreme cold and wind chills of 20 to 40 below or colder.

* WHERE...All of central Iowa.

* WHEN...From Wednesday evening through late Friday night.
Blizzard conditions are most likely Thursday through Friday as
winds increase and are at their strongest, including after
snowfall subsides Friday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slick and snow covered road conditions.
Blowing snow and possible blizzard conditions may reduce
visibilities to near zero at times. The dangerously cold wind
chills as low as around 40 below zero could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Prepare for possible blizzard conditions. Continue to monitor the
latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A second man was arrested Monday in the death of a 4-year-old Iowa boy who was killed when a car racing on a city street crossed into oncoming traffic and crashed into two vehicles.

Des Moines police said in a news release that 47-year-old Keith Eric Jones, of Des Moines, was arrested on charges that included homicide related to reckless driving and drag racing. Robert Miller III, 35, of Urbandale, was arrested last week on similar charges.

Investigators found that Miller’s sedan was going more than 100 mph (160 kph) along a four-lane road in Des Moines as it raced a BMW SUV that Jones was driving. The crash happened Dec. 13.

Miller's car crossed into oncoming lanes and struck a vehicle that was carrying the 4-year-old boy, also injuring an adult and an 8-year-old inside, according to investigators. The car then struck another vehicle, injuring an adult driver. Miller also was hurt.

Everyone who was injured is expected to recover.

Sgt. Paul Parizek, a police spokesperson, said investigators don't expect to make any additional arrests in the case.

