Second Amendment Preservation Act proposed by some Iowa Senate members, passes Judiciary Sub-Committee

MASON CITY, Iowa - $50,000 is a big chunk of change. But that's how much Iowa law enforcement agencies could pay in some proposed legislation.
The Second Amendment Preservation Act would nullify any federal gun rules and regulations that are considered to exceed state law, and would not affect laws passed by Congress. The proposal follows what many Iowa counties have passed as 'Second Amendment Sanctuaries.'
Supporters of the bill say that it re-affirms the public's Second Amendment rights, while critics say it would make it difficult to keep communities safe. Cerro Gordo County Sheriff Kevin Pals is a Second Amendment supporter, and notes as to why more governments are making it a priority.
"Under our oath, we support the Constitution of Iowa and the U.S. Constitution, and I think it's important to know that there are elected officials throughout the state of Iowa that think this is very, very serious. They want to get the attention of not only citizens, but also of law enforcement, 'don't take things into your own hands.'"
A similar act that was passed in Missouri last year has already faced a federal legal challenge, and Pals says that Iowa's act could face some challenges as well. However, he notes that recent gun control legislation that has passed or been discussed the last few years has disproportionately affected responsible gun owners.
"Unfortunately, most legislation only stops people, good, law abiding citizens, from doing things. It doesn't stop the criminals from their criminal activity. That's the problem."
The act passed the Judiciary Sub-Committee, and will be heading to the Judiciary Committee before going to a vote.