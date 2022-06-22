Seasonal flights from Rochester to Arizona and Florida to resume in December

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Sun Country Airlines says it will resume its nonstop flights from Rochester to Phoenix, Arizona, and Fort Myers, Florida, in December.
“We are thrilled with the return of Sun Country’s convenient and affordable travel options to warm and sunny vacation destinations. We are grateful for the continued partnership that benefits the local traveler and our regional economy,” said John Reed, Rochester International Airport executive director.
Twice a week flights to Fort Myers will be offered Thursdays and Sundays starting December 15 and ending April 16, 2023. Flights to Phoenix will be offered Fridays and Mondays starting December 16 and run through April 17, 2023. Tickets are on sale now and customers may book flights immediately at www.Suncountry.com