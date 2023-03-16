Seasonal controlled burns of prairie grass to begin in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Controlled burns of prairie grass will be taking place in Rochester as the snow melts.
The Rochester Fire Department and Rochester Parks and Recreation say areas targeted for such burns are those that have prairie grasses that are not typically mowed in summer months. The Fire Department says this is a training opportunity for firefighters to experience situations that are hard to replicate in a normal training environment, in addition to reducing the risk of uncontrolled fires during dry seasons.
Controlled burn locations include:
• Cascade Lake Park, including the island
• Century Hills
• Essex Park
• Fox Trails
• Gamehaven Reserve
• Homestead Prairie
• Northern Hills Prairie
• Prairie Crossings
• Schmidt Park
City officials say prescribed burns require dry weather and low wind speeds and cannot be scheduled in advance. These activities will occur Monday through Friday between the hours of 8 am and 5 pm this spring. Residents are encouraged to close their windows if they notice fire trucks staging next to the parklands listed below as there is the potential for smoke or ash in the air.
City officials say prescribed burns help prairie and native plant ecosystems because they:
• Warm the soil and increase microbial activity, allowing new grasses and plants to grow
• Kill some invasive species and insect populations
• Allow more sunlight to penetrate the ground by burning off last season’s leaf and grass litter