Search underway for new Rochesterfest executive director

...Bitter Cold Continues Into Wednesday...
.Temperatures will remain cold across much of Iowa for today.
Northern Iowa and portions of central Iowa will continue to see
wind chill values of 10 below zero, and 20 below zero further
north. Temperatures and wind chill values will drastically drop
again overnight and into Wednesday morning. Multiple wind chill
headlines remain in effect across the state of Iowa.
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST
TONIGHT...
...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
NOON CST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind
chills expected. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero. For the
Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind
chills as low as 35 below zero.
* WHERE...North central Iowa.
* WHEN...For the next Wind Chill Warning, from midnight tonight
to noon CST Wednesday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 9 AM
this morning to midnight CST tonight.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
