Search underway for Fort Dodge murder suspect

FORT DODGE, Iowa – A search for a suspected killer is underway in Webster County.
Law enforcement received multiple calls just before 10 pm Thursday about gunfire in the 700 block of 7th Avenue North in Fort Dodge. Police, the Webster County Sheriff’s Office, and Fort Dodge Fire Department were sent to the scene.
Officers arrived to find an unresponsive female in a parking lot. Despite life-saving efforts, the woman was pronounced dead. She has been identified as Nicole Reza, 26 of Fort Dodge.
After an investigation and questioning of witnesses, Fort Dodge police say an arrest warrant has been issued for Adarius Keshawn Clayton, 27 of Fort Dodge. He’s facing a charge of first-degree murder.
Clayton is described as 5’9’’ tall and weighing 190 pounds. Police say he should be considered armed and dangerous and anyone with information on Clayton’s whereabouts is asked to contact law enforcement immediately.
The Webster County Attorney’s Office and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation have assisted with this case.