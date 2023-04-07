Search parties stepping up to help find Madeline Kingsbury

RUSHFORD, Minn. - Over 300 volunteers arrived at the 9 a.m. search party shift to help look for any clues leading to Kingsbury.
Dozens of volunteers arrived early at 8:30 a.m., ready to be put to work. People were sent off on school buses to search areas around Rushford. Volunteers walked through fields, wooded areas, and rugged terrain.
A Rushford native said the the community is always willing to help others.
"Rushford has always been a community that steps up and helps one another and I think right here shows that we're gonna stick together and help this woman come home," said volunteer, Mariah Mueller.
One parent felt the need to come out and help unite Kingsbury back with her children.
"She's a mother, a daughter, a grandchild, a sister and it could be any one of our family members out here. It was on my heart. I had to come, said volunteer," Lisa Ahern.
Another volunteer appreciates how the community is banding together.
"If I was ever in this position with our children, I would hope we would have a turnout like this. We want to help find her and bring her home to her family and her children and I think it's important as a community to come together and show our support to this family, said volunteer, Kelsey Sikkink.
The Winona County Sheriff's Office is looking for more volunteers on Saturday. Individuals can sign up here at either Rushford or Winona.